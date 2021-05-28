Man faces 2-year sentence for bringing fentanyl to Vernon

May 28—A man has pleaded guilty to possessing fentanyl in Vernon with the intent to sell it and is likely to receive a sentence of two years and a day in prison — but not until late August.

Jonathan Colon, who is in his late 20s, entered the guilty plea May 21 in Vernon Superior Court, according to an audio recording of the hearing. He also admitted violating probation conditions in two old cases, in which he had been convicted of committing a second-degree assault in Hartford and selling narcotics in Manchester, both in January 2019.

The East Central Narcotics Task Force received information that Colon was selling fentanyl, heroin, and other drugs in Vernon and obtained a search warrant.

When task force officers stopped Colon's car on Jan. 16, 2020 and conducted the search, they found 200 wax paper folds containing a substance that tested positive for fentanyl, Tolland State's Attorney Matthew Gedansky said in court.

In addition, money and a cellphone were seized, according to the prosecutor.

Under Connecticut law, inmates serving sentences up to two years are eligible for release after serving half their prison terms without having to go through the parole process.

Because Colon pleaded guilty to a nonviolent drug crime, he also will be eligible for release after serving half his sentence. But the prison term of two years and a day means that he will have to win approval from a three-member panel of the Board of Pardons and Paroles to be released.

The prosecutor agreed to the scheduling of Colon's sentencing for Aug. 27 but didn't explain why he consented to the unusually long delay.

