Man faces 2 years on reduced charges in violent domestic dispute

May 16—A man who was charged with serious crimes in a violent domestic incident in East Hartford in January 2020 has accepted a plea bargain in which he was convicted of reduced charges and faces a likely two-year prison sentence.

DOMESTIC DEAL

DEFENDANT: Youssef Oucha, 28, who has listed an address in the River Hollow Apartments at 228 S. Water St. in East Windsor.

CONVICTIONS: Criminal violation of a family violence restraining order, third-degree assault in January 2020 incident in East Hartford.

LIKELY SENTENCE: Seven years, suspended after two years in prison, followed by five years of probation.

Youssef Oucha, now 28, who listed his address at the time of his arrest as an apartment in the River Hollow complex at 228 S. Water St. in East Windsor, was convicted in the plea bargain last week of criminal violation of a family violence restraining order and third-degree assault.

He entered the plea in Hartford Superior Court under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence, if believed by a jury, was sufficient for a conviction on those charges, court records show.

Oucha's lawyers and prosecutor Richard Rubino have agreed to jointly recommend that Judge Kevin Doyle impose a two-year prison sentence, followed by five years of probation, with the possibility of up to five more years in prison if Oucha violates release conditions, the records show.

Sentencing is set for July 12.

The original charges against Oucha included home invasion, which carries 10 to 25 years in prison, and first-degree assault, which involves causing serious physical injury and carries up to 20 years in prison.

He also faced a number of other felony charges, including second-degree strangulation, based on the victim's accusation that he strangled her to unconsciousness, although she regained consciousness while he was still present. She told police that she complied with Oucha's order to get into a vehicle, which led to a charge of first-degree unlawful restraint.

Story continues

Defense lawyer Dan Thibodeau said one reason for the plea bargain was that the prosecution wasn't confident it could prove the home invasion charge.

He also said Oucha didn't try to contact the victim while he was free on bond, increasing the prosecutor's confidence that Oucha will comply with the standing criminal protective order that will be imposed as part of the sentence. The order will require Oucha to stay away from the woman for a decade, the defense lawyer said.

Oucha has been in jail, held in lieu of $750,000 bond, since mid-December.

Thibodeau estimated last week that Oucha will have served about a year to 13 months by the time he is sentenced July 12, although the defense lawyer said he still needs to get exact figures from the state Department of Correction.

Connecticut inmates serving prison terms up to two years can be released after serving half the time, so Oucha should be eligible for release shortly after he is sentenced.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.