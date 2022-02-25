Man faces 20 years for fentanyl death at Seminole Hard Rock Casino garage

TAMPA — A Tampa man faces up to 20 years in prison in the death of a man who had just injected himself with a mixture of fentanyl and heroin in the parking garage of the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

Nicholas Primo, 35, pleaded guilty to a charge of possession and distribution of a controlled substance, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tampa said in a news release Friday. Now, Primo awaits sentencing.

Primo provided narcotics to two people Nov. 13, 2019, in the parking area of the casino, 5223 Orient Road in Tampa, according to federal court records. One of them injected himself with the substance and died.

Primo was later captured on video surveillance approaching a car and discovering the body. He fled and contacted a friend for help moving the car out of the garage.

Primo later told investigators he bought $1,600 worth of heroin in order to sell it.

The name of the victim was not released.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office described Primo as a Tampa man. At the time of his most recent jail booking on the federal charges in November, he listed his home address as Pawtucket, R.I.

The case was investigated by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office and is being prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office as part of the office’s strategy to combat opioid trafficking and abuse.

Primo was sentenced in September 2016 to three years in prison for drug charges including trafficking in methamphetamines, state records show. The charges stemmed from arrests in Citrus and Hillsborough counties. Primo listed his occupation at the time as a consultant for an energy company.