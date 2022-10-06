Man faces 25 years in girlfriend's father's death in Windsor Locks

Oct. 6—A man who was accused of involvement in the murder of his girlfriend's father, whose body was found in a plastic tote in the Windsor Locks condominium the couple shared with him and other family members, accepted a plea bargain this week in which he was convicted of lesser charges.

Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, 27, is likely to receive a 25-year prison term at his Dec. 5 sentencing in Hartford Superior Court for first-degree manslaughter and evidence tampering, records show.

Bouie was convicted of those crimes under the Alford doctrine, meaning that he didn't admit guilt but acknowledged that the prosecution's evidence was sufficient for a conviction at trial.

PLEA BARGAIN

DEFENDANT: Quahzier Nathaniel Bouie, 27, who lived in the condominium unit at 74 Main St. in Windsor Locks where Michael Keene was killed in November 2018

CONVICTIONS: First-degree manslaughter, evidence tampering

LIKELY SENTENCE: 25 years in prison

Bouie rejected a plea offer in 2020 in which he would have been convicted of murder and sentenced to 25 years in prison. A major difference between that offer and the one Bouie accepted Wednesday is that Connecticut law doesn't allow parole for murder but does allow it for lesser crimes.

A defendant is eligible for parole after serving 85% of his prison sentence for a violent crime like first-degree manslaughter and after 50% of the prison time for a non-violent crime like evidence tampering.

Because Bouie is expected to receive a 20-year sentence for the manslaughter and five years for the tampering, he should be eligible for parole after serving 19 1/2 years. He will get credit for the 3 1/2 years he has spent in jail since his arrest in April 2019, meaning that he should be eligible for parole by 2038, when he will be 43.

At a preliminary hearing in 2019, a prosecutor presented a circumstantial case that Bouie had committed murder either by fatally stabbing his girlfriend's father, Michael Keene, or by aiding or encouraging the person who did.

Story continues

Jessica Keene, 28, Michael's daughter and the mother of Bouie's children, is still facing a murder charge. She didn't testify during the preliminary hearing in Bouie's case.

But police say she initially confessed to stabbing her father, then, in a later interview, recanted the confession and gave information implicating Bouie in the killing.

Bouie's lawyer could have used her initial confession in his defense if his case had gone to trial.

Michael Keene's decomposing body was found on Nov. 27, 2018, in a storage tote behind a couch in a condominium at 74 Main St.

He had lived in the condo with his mother, Irene Argenta, who was 84 and suffered from dementia. About three months before his death, Jessica Keene moved in with Bouie and their 3-year-old son.

Based on witness statements and electronic evidence, authorities believe Michael Keene died sometime around noon Nov. 13, 2018, two weeks before his body was found.

Judge James T. Graham, who presided over the 2019 preliminary hearing, found that Bouie's monetary transactions after Michael Keene's death were evidence that he had a financial motive to commit the killing.

Hearing prosecutor David Zagaja, now a judge, said there was evidence that Michael Keene had "a large amount of currency" on Nov. 11, 2018, believed to be two days before his death.

Electronic evidence presented at the 2019 hearing shows that Bouie made a $345 cash deposit to his Netspend prepaid debit card account at 12:47 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Walgreen's pharmacy at 1 Elm St. in Windsor Locks. The prosecutor said Bouie "didn't choose to disclose that" transaction in a police interview about Michael Keene's death.

In subsequent transactions, Bouie and Jessica Keene received more than $1,700 from Argenta's credit union account.

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood on Twitter: @AlexWoodJI1, Facebook: Alex Wood, and Instagram: @AlexWoodJI.