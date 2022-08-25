Man faces 36 counts of identity theft after allegedly stealing over $260K from job

A man is charged with 36 counts of identity theft are allegedly stealing over $260,000 from the business where he worked as a manager.

From Dec. 21, 2020, until Feb. 8, 2022, Lashawn Green, 37, was a manager at the People Ready temp agency in the 2200 block of Covington Pike, according to a police affidavit.

Employees have a time card app on their phone that allowed them to log in and out when they were on a job.

Green had the ability to manually log workers in and out of jobs, according to the affidavit.

People Ready loads workers’ pay onto an ADP Wisley debit card that the employee keeps.

According to Memphis Police (MPD), from Sept. 28, 2021 to Feb. 8 of this year Green was manually logging multiple employees in and out daily.

The parent company of People Ready were notified that several past employees had contacted a sales rep, stating they had received a W-2 from the business for 2021.

Three pepole gave affidavits that they had not worked for People Ready in 2021, police said.

An internal audit revealed all three were clocked in and out manually that year by Green.

Further evidence revealed 33 people were identified that were all clocked in and out manually by Green, according to the affidavit.

Video evidence from a Regions ATM in Raleigh showed Green using various ADP cards to withdraw funds on multiple occasions, police said.

The fraudulent funds paid to the ADP debit cards totaled $266,183.

Green is charged with 36 counts of identity theft and theft of property over $250K, records show.

