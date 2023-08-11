Man faces 400 years to life after he's convicted of 29 charges, including murder

Aug. 10—A man faces a 400-years-to-life prison sentence after he was convicted of 29 charges, including first-degree murder, stemming from incidents across three years, according to the Kern County District Attorney's Office.

In addition to murder, Adolfo Rivera, 31, was convicted last week of two counts of attempted murder, 15 assault charges, conspiracy, second-degree robbery, burglary and numerous weapons charges. Jurors also found true that Rivera had two "strikes" and seven factors in aggravation during a separate portion of the trial, and reached their decision Wednesday.

The DA's Office said Rivera was present at an attempted robbery of an apparent casino on Baker Street in January 2018. A person in the group of people with Rivera took a firearm from a guard and shot him, a news release said.

Every person was arrested besides Rivera, the DA's Office said.

Rivera gunned down Enrique Meza-Guadron in the backyard of a residence. It was unclear whose house it was and the DA's Office said it was unknown why Rivera shot and killed Meza-Guadron. Meza-Guadron's brother attacked Rivera during the April 2019 incident, but Rivera then shot his hand, the news release said.

Another person shot Meza-Guadron's brother two more times, prosecutors wrote, and the brother survived.

Rivera was arrested by Bakersfield police officers in May 2019. He was carrying a 9mm semiautomatic handgun and criminologists linked that gun to the murder, the news release said.

It added DNA found in the April 2019 incident also belonged to Rivera.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7. Jurors hung on a participating in a gang charge.