Man faces 5th-offense OWI charge in I-90 crash

Sep. 13—JANESVILLE — A Madison man faces a charge of fifth-offense intoxicated driving with a minor passenger after a traffic crash on Interstate 90/39 near Janesville.

Leroy C. Virghes, 42, crashed a car into a median barrier, disabling the car, and the State Patrol was called at 10:28 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, to mile marker 171 in the town of Harmony, according to the criminal complaint.

Virghes' 15-year-old daughter was in the car.

Virghes was uncooperative and gave a false name before revealing who he was, according to the complaint.

Virghes' previous intoxicated-driving convictions were two each in 2016 and 2019.

Virghes was also charged with obstructing and driving while revoked. He was held on a $2,500 cash bond after his arrest. He pleaded not guilty in Rock County Court on Tuesday, Sept. 7.