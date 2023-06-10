Man faces 7 charges after domestic violence call

Jun. 10—HIGH POINT — A High Point man is accused of attacking a pregnant woman Thursday night.

A woman called 911 shortly before 8 p.m. and was screaming, but the call hung up abruptly before she could tell the operator anything, according to a recording of that call. She called again a few minutes later and reported that she had been beaten up.

"He was going to kill me!" she told a 911 dispatcher, according to a recording of the call, in which the woman cries throughout. "He's walking down the street right now, he's going to get away!"

Jalen Jaqua Wright, 23, turned himself in at the magistrate's office about 11:30 p.m., his arrest report indicates. He was charged with false imprisonment, assault by strangulation inflicting serious injury, battery of an unborn child, assault on a female by male over 18 years of age, assault on a minor under 12, communicating threats and interfering with emergency communication. Wright was held with no bond allowed because of the domestic nature of the charges.