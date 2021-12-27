Man faces aggravated battery charge, two others, after argument outside of Sunoco gas station

A verbal-turned-physical dispute outside of a Sunoco gas station the morning of Dec. 17 led to the arrest of a Deerfield Beach man on charges of aggravated battery, weapon offense, and possession of a weapon.

According to a Palm Beach Police Department arrest report, an employee of the Sunoco gas station at 340 S. County Road witnessed the driver of a dark blue 2010 Ford Truck punch a victim in the face after starting an argument.

According to the report, the witness said one of the two passengers exited the truck and started punching the victim as well.

After the employee assisted in breaking up the fight, the subjects reportedly fled the scene, traveling southbound on South County Road. The employee called 911 and reported the truck's tag as it drove off.

Palm Beach Police responded to the scene at approximately 9:30 a.m. An officer stopped the truck in the 440 block of South County Road.

Another witness who reportedly helped break up the fight said the two men repeatedly punched the victim in the face.

The report states the victim was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Centerby Palm Beach Fire-Rescue with injuries that included bleeding from the mouth, facial cuts and a swollen right eye. .

A surveillance video reviewed by officials showed the victim approached the man, then step away as the argument ensued. Then the man then punched the victim, whose hands were not raised, in the face. The man then ran back to the truck to retrieve an object he placed in his back pocket, later revealed to be a 10-inch knife with a serrated blade, according to police.

The video then showed the man returning to the fight and apparently reaching in his back pocket, police said. After gas station employee grabbed his arms to stop him, the knife was seen on the ground and the employee kicked it away, according to the report.

According to investigators, the man confirmed that the knife was his, saying it was in his waistband when he exited the truck, and fell out . The man also claimed the victim was harassing him for leaving his truck in a bad spot, and that he punched the victim in self-defense, but police said, that account was contradicted by the video

