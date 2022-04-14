Man faces arson charge after more than a dozen dumpster fires were set in Lexington

The suspect believed to be responsible for setting over a dozen dumpster fires in the area of Versailles Road last Sunday has been arrested, according the Lexington Fire Department.

James Purdy, 33, was detained Thursday morning. He’s been charged with 14 counts of criminal mischief and one count of second-degree arson, according to jail records. He’s being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The fire department said it responded to 16 dumpster fires and one vehicle fire in and around the Versailles Road corridor of Lexington early Sunday morning. Eighteen fire vehicles and over 40 firefighters responded to the incidents.