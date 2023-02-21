Man faces arson charges related to house fire in St. Peter

Feb. 20—ST. PETER — A Mankato man faces arson charges after being accused of starting an occupied house on fire in St. Peter in April 2022.

William Eugene Flowers, 43, was charged with five arson-related felonies Friday in Nicollet County District Court.

A criminal complaint states a woman and her three children escaped the house before it became fully engulfed in flames April 15. The family's cat died in the fire at 703 N. Third St., and an insurance company assessed the home's replacement cost to be about $245,353.

The woman reportedly told police that Flowers used to live at the house but had removed the last of his belongings a couple of days prior to the fire. She said he came back to the house around midnight on April 15 and was asked to leave.

Later, after he left, one of the children reported hearing something outside and noticed the cat started acting up. The child then saw light coming from the kitchen and reported the back porch was on fire, according to the complaint.

Call records showed Flowers had called and texted the woman numerous times between 7:21 p.m. on April 14 and 2:26 a.m. April 15, with a gap between 1:02 a.m. and 1:57 a.m. The State Fire Marshal Office's investigation concluded the fire started around 1:39 a.m.

The woman told investigators that Flowers had previously made threats about using fire when he was angry or intoxicated.

A St. Peter Police Department detective spoke with Flowers on April 15 and reported Flowers told him he left the house and was in his garage in Mankato by 1:02 a.m., remained there the rest of the night, then found out about the fire at 8 a.m.

Police say Flowers told them he was intoxicated that night and couldn't recall the specific route he took home.

Surveillance footage from local businesses reportedly indicated Flowers drove into St. Peter at 11:56 p.m., left at 12:18 a.m., returned to St. Peter at 1:25 a.m. and again left at 1:37 a.m. Footage in Mankato indicated his vehicle was seen in the city at 1:51 a.m.

After the detective showed Flowers the footage on July 20, according to the complaint, Flowers said he didn't remember the night because he was intoxicated. He then reportedly said he did return to the woman's house but merely drove by it.

The detective said Flowers went on to say he might've stopped at the residence to look through a window because she didn't answer his calls.

At the time of the fire, the complaint states, Flowers was the beneficiary of the woman's life insurance policy.

The fire marshal's investigation indicated it couldn't be ruled out the fire was intentionally set by someone on the patio using "readily available combustibles." The other possibility was the fire was set by youths, according to the complaint.

Police say the three children in the home stated they didn't start the fire, and they were "able to account for their whereabouts when the fire started."

