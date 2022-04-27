Man faces assault charges, accused of leaving injured woman at Cambria County convenience store during cross-country trip

Apr. 27—CRESSON — A California man wanted on out-of-state warrants was arrested in Cambria County on Wednesday, accused of assaulting a woman during a cross-country trip and leaving her at a Sheetz store in Cresson Township, authorities said.

Cresson Township police charged David Harold Springer, 51, of Alturas, California, with aggravated assault, kidnapping, strangulation, reckless endangerment and related counts.

According to a complaint affidavit, police were called to the Sheetz store on Admiral Peary Highway at 6:30 p.m. on March 21, and found the woman being treated by Cambria Alliance EMS for two black eyes that were swelling shut and blood on the left side of her face.

The woman told police she lives with her mother in Michigan and that she had been traveling cross-country with Springer, who she said left her at the Sheetz store, the affidavit said.

The woman said that Springer held her against her will and threatened to kill her.

The woman was taken to UPMC Altoona and was transferred to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Springer is on the Megan's Law list in Modoc County, California, and has arrest warrants in Oregon and California, the affidavit said.

Police located Springer, who is being held in Cambria County Prison, in Ebensburg, on $100,000 percentage bond.