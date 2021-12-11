Man faces assault charges following knife attack

Dec. 11—TRINITY — A man remained jailed without bond on Friday following a reported knife attack in Trinity.

The Randolph County Sheriff's Office responded to Featherstone Court on Thursday in reference to an armed person. Victims told officers at the scene that a man had attacked them with a kitchen knife. The victims were able to subdue the assailant until officers arrived.

William Edward Kuntz, 63, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

EMS responded to evaluate and treat Kuntz and the victims for their injuries. Kuntz then was transported to the Randolph County Detention Center and was to have his first court appearance on Friday.