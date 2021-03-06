Man faces attempted murder charge for striking cop with motorcycle; officer still recovering

Paul B. Johnson, The High Point Enterprise, N.C.
·2 min read

Mar. 5—DAVIDSON COUNTY — A Thomasville Police Department officer who was thrown into the air by being hit by a motorcycle fleeing other officers was recovering from his injuries Friday, and a Jamestown man has been charged with trying to kill the officer.

Detective Sgt. Joseph Driggers was seriously injured Thursday afternoon and flown to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem, where he was in stable condition Friday afternoon, Thomasville police report.

The chase that left Driggers hospitalized started about 1:30 p.m. in Rowan County.

Deputies with the Rowan County Sheriff's Department tried to pull over a motorcycle that had no registration plate and chased it up Interstate 85 into Davidson County.

Thomasville police officers set up a roadblock as the pursuit approached Kanoy Road. At first the motorcyclist stopped, and officers who were in front of the motorcycle got out their vehicles to arrest him.

The man on the motorcycle then accelerated rapidly and struck Driggers, who was knocked back 10 to 15 feet, according to Thomasville police.

The collision with Driggers caused the man to lose control of the motorcycle and crash on the side of the highway. The man then tried to escape again but was captured by other officers, police say.

The motorcyclist, Brian Alexander Bacelli, 28, of Jamestown, has been charged by Thomasville police with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon on a governmental official, operating a motor vehicle with no registration, possession of a fictitious registration plate, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked and operating a vehicle with no insurance. Additional charges are expected, police say.

Rowan County authorities have charged Bacelli with assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, felony speed to elude, aggressive driving and driving while license revoked.

Bond was set at $1,060,000 secured. Bacelli was in the Davidson County Jail Friday afternoon and has a court date set for April 28.

Driggers is a 19-year law enforcement veteran who has served with the Thomasville Police Department since 2003. He is currently assigned to the criminal investigations division. Driggers previously was employed with the Lexington Police Department.

"The Thomasville Police Department would like to thank the community for the outpouring of support and encouragement during this difficult time," the department said in a statement. "Please continue to keep Sgt. Driggers and his family in your thoughts and prayers."

pjohnson@hpenews.com — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

Recommended Stories

  • Learn More About Chrysler’s Notorious NASCAR Racers

    Even if you know a lot about them, this story is entertaining…

  • Proposal to replace the police department heads gets preliminary OK from Minneapolis Council

    A proposal that asks voters to replace the Minneapolis Police Department following George Floyd's death will head to the City Council for consideration next week. A City Council committee voted 5-1 Thursday to advance the proposal, following a discussion about whether it would fulfill promises to increase accountability for police and gather community input as they seek to build a new safety ...

  • White House and Texas governor disagree over COVID testing for migrants

    The administration said it would reimburse local officials for COVID testing and shelter for asylum seekers. Governor Abbott said "no."

  • Dallas police officer charged in 2017 killings

    A Dallas police officer was arrested Thursday on two counts of capital murder after a man told investigators that he kidnapped and killed two people at the officer's instruction in 2017. (March 4)

  • Nearly 160 million U.S. households to get virus stimulus checks: White House

    A total of 158.5 million households would receive direct payments under the Senate version of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill, the White House said on Thursday. White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters that the figure, crunched by the National Economic Council, means that 98% of the households that received payments in December would get checks under the stimulus. The stimulus package passed the Democratic-led House of Representatives and is soon to be debated in the Senate, with Republicans opposed.

  • Delta Flight from Mexico to Seattle Diverted to California After Passenger Dies on Plane

    The passenger's cause of death is pending an autopsy report from the Sacramento County Coroner's Office

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • German restauranteurs protest with pots and pans

    Making noise and setting up chairs and tables outside the state parliament in Duesseldorf, they described their economic situation as "a catastrophe" and predicted many restaurants and bars will go out of business if state aid does not arrive soon.At the protest, the North Rhine-Westphalia's "NGG" restaurant industry union head, Mohamed Boudih said they demand politicians to deliver a plan for restaurants to open again. The manager of Berlin's tradition-steeped restaurant and bar Staendige Vertretung, or permanent mission in reference to an embassy, said his business had not yet received financial assistance for November and December."Now in March we are in our fifth lockdown month and including the first lockdown, that soon makes it more than seven months. We urgently need a plan when we're allowed to open again," said Joern Peter Brinkmann.

  • Tucker: The key difference between 'equality' and 'equity'

    'Tucker Carlson Tonight' host analyzes how teachers' unions are using 'equity' to keep kids out of school

  • Government, rebels formally sign peace agreement in Nepal

    Nepal’s government and a communist rebel group formally signed a peace agreement on Friday aimed at ending violent attacks, extortion and bombings by the rebels. Rebel leader Netra Bikram Chand, better known by his guerrilla name Biplav, emerged out of hiding on Friday after the government lifted a ban on his Nepal Communist Party group so it could take part in the public signing of the peace agreement.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senate vote-a-rama on stimulus bill stalls for nearly 6 hours

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • 8 Cuomo staffers announced plans to leave the administration this week

    Two more Cuomo aides announced plans to leave the administration on Friday, bringing the weekly total to at least eight amid growing scandals.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A man in jail tried to hire a hitman to kill the witnesses in his court case but the guy was actually a federal informant

    The US Virgin Islands man denied trying to hire a hitman to kill witnesses, but prosecutors recovered calls and text messages showing otherwise.

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.

  • Texas regulators will not correct $16 billion in electricity ‘overcharges.’ Why?

    Texas regulators say they will not lower skyrocketing prices from the winter storm: “It’s nearly impossible to unscramble this sort of egg.”

  • Fox News Turns to Tyrus, Currently Embroiled in Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit, for Thoughts on Cuomo

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.