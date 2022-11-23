Man faces attempted murder charge in Clay County shooting

Nov. 22—The Clay County Prosecutor's Office filed charges on Tuesday against Jerick Hayden for his alleged role in a deadly altercation on Oct. 1.

Hayden, 23, has been charged with one count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from Josh Clark, Clay County chief deputy sheriff.

No murder charges have been filed in the case because it was determined that the person who shot the man who died — Timothy Hayden, 52, of Coal City — acted in self defense, said Clay County Prosecutor Emily Bookwalter Clarke.

Officers were dispatched to a residence around 1:53 a.m. on Oct. 1.

Deputies arrived minutes later and found Leah Butters, 54, of Clay City, in the driveway with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies began to administer first aid until medics arrived.

Deputies found two firearms at the scene, one of which belonged to Butters. Multiple spent shell casings were also found.

About the same time, the sheriff's office received information that two men with gunshot wounds were at the Pilot gas station off Interstate 70.

Detectives with the Clay County Sheriff's Office and the Indiana State Police arrived to process the scene at the residence and at the Pilot Truck Stop.

Timothy Hayden was found at the Pilot gas station lying on the ground behind a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Jerick Haden was wounded. Timothy Hayden was Jerick Hayden's father.

Detectives interviewed Dakota Branham and Leah Butters.

Witnesses told police that Branham and the Haydens discovered that Timothy's residence had been damaged by Butters.

Jerick loaded two shotguns and an SKS rifle into his vehicle and drove to Butters' residence with Branham as a passenger, while Timothy drove separately.

The residence was equipped with two outdoors surveillance cameras. Video footage captured Jerick Hayden and Timothy Hayden approaching the residence and the camera, and the camera was then unplugged.

Story continues

Butters heard the Haydens outside and came out with a handgun. Jerick Hayden was armed with an SKS rifle, Branham with a shotgun.

An argument ensued between Timothy Hayden, Jerick Hayden and Butters. Multiple gunshots were then fired.

After reviewing all the evidence, Prosecutor Emily Clarke elected to charge Jerick Hayden on the two counts, and Judge Robert A. Pell found probable cause for arrest.

Jerick Hayden is held without bond in the Clay County Justice Center.

David Kronke can be reached at 812-231-4232 or at david.kronke@tribstar.com.