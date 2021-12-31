Man faces attempted murder charge in Trinity assault

Dec. 31—TRINITY — A man faces attempted murder and other charges following what officials called a domestic disturbance in Trinity on Wednesday.

Deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff's Office went about 9 p.m. to a residence on Loflin Hill Road in Trinity, where they found a man who had a stab wound and severe cuts, a sheriff's office press release said. The man told them that another man there, Steven David LeGrand, 57, of Winston-Salem, stabbed him.

An investigation determined that LeGrand attacked the man and a woman at the residence after intentionally ramming the woman's vehicle with his, the press release said.

The stabbing victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and the woman was treated for injuries at the scene.

LeGrand, who also was injured, was treated and released from the hospital before being taken to the Randolph County Detention Center, where was being held with no bond allowed. He is charged with felony attempted murder, two counts of misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon, and misdemeanor assault on a female.

His first court date is set for Jan. 3 in Randolph County District Court.