Man faces attempted murder charge after reported drive-by shooting in Mankato

Jul. 20—MANKATO — A St. Peter man faces an attempted murder charge after a reported drive-by shooting Saturday in Mankato sent a woman to the emergency room.

Javarius Meshach McRae-Hayes, 28, was charged with felonies for second-degree attempted murder, shooting at an occupied vehicle, assault with a dangerous weapon, and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition Monday in Blue Earth County District Court. A second-degree attempted murder charge alleges the accused acted without premeditation.

McRae-Hayes was reportedly the passenger in a car driven by Daniesha Nicole Garrett, 26, of St. Peter, during the incident. Garrett was charged with three aiding and abetting felonies Monday, including aiding and abetting an attempted murder.

Mankato police received a report of a gunshot victim early Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato's emergency room, according to a criminal complaint.

The patient, a woman, spoke with police while recovering from surgery. She said a doctor thought a bullet entered through her left side, went through her stomach/liver area, then exited her right side into her arm.

The woman was reportedly sitting in the rear driver's side seat of a vehicle occupied by three other people when the incident occurred. A motorist in a white vehicle in front of them at a stoplight didn't start moving when the light turned green, according to her and the driver in her vehicle, so they yelled out telling the person to go.

The two other people in the vehicle with them said the driver either accidentally cut off or somewhat turned in front of the motorist in the white vehicle at one point, according to the complaint.

The complaint goes on to allege the motorist in the white vehicle proceeded to pull off to the side of them before closely tailgating them. The woman climbed partly out the window at one point to ask what was going on, followed by the motorist pulling beside them again.

She sat back down and reported seeing a man on the passenger side of the vehicle point a gun at her. After hearing a shot and the sound of glass breaking, she said she immediately felt pain and was taken to the hospital.

Story continues

Detectives reported finding three 9 mm bullet casings and two bullet fragments at the scene of the shooting. They noted the vehicle that the patient was in had broken glass and holes in the windshield and rear driver side door.

Surveillance footage reportedly helped police identify McRae-Hayes and Garrett as suspects. Officers used a search warrant on their residence in St. Peter to arrest them and seize two, loaded 9 mm pistols and an AR-15 style rifle. McRae-Hayes's prior criminal record bars him from legally possessing firearms and ammunition.

McRae-Hayes reportedly confirmed Garrett was driving the vehicle when people in another car started yelling out the window at them. He said he told Garrett to follow them and he yelled back at them to get out of the car and fight it out.

He recalled the group, including a man in the front passenger seat, continued to yell at them.

The complaint states he admitted to shooting at the vehicle, but he "only meant to scare" them. A detective reported McRae-Hayes asked him to relay an apology to the patient and hoped she "healed up."

McRae-Hayes and Garrett remain in custody at the Blue Earth County Jail ahead of their initial appearances in court scheduled for July 28.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola