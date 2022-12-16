Man faces attempted murder charge for retaliation shooting in North Memphis, police say

One suspect is behind bars after a car was shot up in North Memphis.

The shooting happened Dec. 10 around 7:10 p.m. on Chelsea Avenue and Pope Street.

Several men had reportedly fired shots at two victims while they were traveling westbound on Chelsea, according to Memphis Police.

Bullets hit the victim’s car multiple times, but no one was injured.

According to an affidavit, the victim saw four men with guns on the south side of intersection at Chelsea and Pope.

The next day, police identified three suspects: Daveon Nickelberry, Marcarlrious Craft, and Cardarrious Craft.

Arrest warrants were issued for all three for charges including attempted murder and retaliation for past action, records show.

According to witnesses, the shooting was in retaliation for a prior homicide in which Nickelberry is a person of interest.

Cardarrious Deon Craft, 21, was identified in a photo lineup, records show.

He was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of employing firearm in commission of a felony, three counts of aggravated assault, and retaliation for past action.

