Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting witness during fight with ex-girlfriend

A convicted felon is behind bars after allegedly shooting a man during an altercation with his ex-girlfriend.

On Oct. 29, Memphis Police took a report of an aggravated assault at an apartment in the 4200 block of Eastwind Drive.

A man identified as Lorenzo Mitchell had been involved in an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, according to an affidavit.

A witness heard the disturbance and went to see what was happening, police said.

The witness was standing in the breezeway when Mitchell drove by and yelled at him, records show.

Mitchell allegedly fired multiple rounds at the man, hitting him in the shoulder.

Mitchell then fled.

According to the affidavit, the man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

While in the hospital he told police that “Lorenzo” had shot him and identified Mitchell in a photo lineup.

Another person also identified Mitchell as the shooter, records show.

A woman sleeping in a nearby apartment during the incident said she woke up when a bullet entered her home.

Mitchell is a convicted felon and received three years in prison for aggravated statutory rape in 2009, according to the affidavit.

He’s now charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and employment of firearm w/i to commit a felony.

