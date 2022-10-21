Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly shooting victim in the chest

A man is charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting someone in the chest.

On Oct. 20, officers with the Memphis Police Department (MPD) responded to an aggravated assault at Methodist North Hospital.

A man told police he had been shot by “Ralph” in the 1800 block of Hartland Street, according to an affidavit.

Police detained a man who matched the description when they arrived at the location.

According to the affidavit, a witness saw he was in the house and saw the shooting.

He said the victim and “Ralph” were arguing in his bedroom about money when things got heated. That’s when “Ralph” pulled out a weapon from his mattress, according to the affidavit.

The witness tried to stop the altercation, but the shooter fired his weapon and shot the victim in the chest, police said.

During a photo lineup, the victim identified Danny Thompson as the person who shot him.

Police found a Heritage Arms revolver at the scene.

Thompson admitted to pulling out the gun and shooting the victim in the chest because he kept walking towards him, the affidavit said.

He said the witness grabbed his hand before he shot the victim.

Thompson, 60, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

