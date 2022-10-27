Man faces attempted murder charges after shooting at girlfriend’s ex on I-240 with child in car

A man faces attempted murder charges after allegedly shooting at his girlfriend’s ex and two other people on a Memphis interstate.

On Oct. 23, a man reported he was driving a Ford F150 with two passengers, his mother and his sister.

The man had just completed a custody exchange in Coldwater, Miss., and was driving back to Memphis when he noticed his child’s mother driving on the interstate too, according to an affidavit.

According to the affidavit, the man and his passengers were was traveling southbound on I-240 near the Ridgeway Road exit when a man in a grey Camaro began shooting at them.

The man was identified as Randarrious Salter, 29, the current boyfriend of the child’s mother.

Salter began arguing with the man through the car’s open windows.

He then began firing shots from a handgun, hitting the victim’s car several times, the affidavit said.

Salter was identified as the shooter in a photo lineup.

He’s charged with 3 counts of attempted first-degree murder and 3 counts of employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, records show.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: