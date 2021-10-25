Man faces attempted murder charges after police chase in Aiken County

Oct. 25—A New Ellenton man, out on bond, was arrested Friday in connection to a police chase and the attempted murder of three Aiken County officers.

Christopher Ray Pardue, 34, is charged with three counts of attempted murder and possession of a stolen vehicle.

On Friday, a deputy was patrolling the area near Good Hope Farms Road and noticed the vehicle the suspect was driving was stolen, according to an incident report obtained from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.

The deputy was attempting to conduct a traffic stop at Anderson Pond and Association Roads when the suspect fled, according to the report.

A total of 18 Aiken County officers responded as a chase ensued.

During the chase, the driver "struck several county vehicles," and came close to several deputies, said police.

"The truck continued to attempt to strike deputies and vehicles in an attempt to flee," according to the report.

No injuries were noted in the incident report.

Out on bond

Pardue was arrested and charged with grand larceny on March 30, according to county records.

Judge Lauren Maurice granted Pardue a $5,000 cash surety bond and his case is currently on the 180 day track, according to records.