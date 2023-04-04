Man faces between 10 and 30 years in East Hartford stabbing, kidnapping

Apr. 3—A man pleaded guilty last week in the March 2020 stabbing and kidnapping of a woman in East Hartford and faces anywhere from 10 to 30 years in prison when he is sentenced in June, court records show.

Henry Benitez-Navarro, 35, who has listed an address on Footpath Lane, pleaded guilty in Hartford Superior Court to first-degree assault and first-degree kidnapping, both felonies, and a misdemeanor count of interfering with an emergency call, according to the records.

Benitez, as he is commonly known, drove away with the woman and stabbed her in his vehicle on March 14, 2020, East Hartford police spokesman Joshua Litwin said at the time.

Pennsylvania State Police stopped Benitez in Hamburg, Litwin said, adding that the woman suffered significant blood loss and was treated in Pennsylvania for life-threatening injuries.

Prosecutor Vicki Melchiorre is recommending that Benitez receive a 30-year prison sentence, but public defender Claud Chong will have a right to argue for a sentence as short as 10 years, court records show.

Judge David P. Gold is scheduled to impose sentence June 13. The judge has ordered that Benitez, who is being held on $750,000 bond, receive medical attention while awaiting sentencing, the records show.

