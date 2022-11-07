Man faces capital murder charge in West Memphis homicide, police say

A suspect is behind bars after a man was shot and killed in West Memphis, Ark., this weekend.

On Nov. 6, officers with the West Memphis Police Department (WMPD) responded to a shooting at a home in the 1800 block of N. Mcauley just after 8 p.m.

They found a 35-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He did not survive.

Officers began searching for a suspect who fled the scene on foot, police said.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigative Division arrived to begin a homicide investigation.

The suspect, Jmarious Rodgers, 21, was found at a nearby motel and detained for questioning, police said.

Rodgers has been formally charged with capital murder in the victim’s death.

The investigation is still active, police said.

Anyone with information should call WMPD at 870-735-1210.

