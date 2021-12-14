Man faces capital murder charge after missing 5-year-old girl found dead in Phenix City

A 5-year-old girl who went missing in Columbus Monday morning was found dead in Phenix City, Alabama, Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor said in a joint press conference with the Columbus Police Department Tuesday.

Kamarie Holland disappeared around Bowman Street in Columbus, the Columbus Police Department said in a news release.

She was found in a vacant residence in Phenix City and pronounced dead around 11:15 p.m. Initial evidence points to asphyxiation as cause of death, Taylor said.

The child was possibly sexually abused, he said. The body has been sent for autopsy and investigators hope to recover DNA evidence.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams was captured Monday night at the Bamboo Hotel on Opelika Road and has been charged with capital murder in the case, Taylor said.

Williams is being held in the Russell County Jail and will have an initial hearing at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Kamarie’s mother woke up around 5:50 a.m. Monday to find Kamarie missing and the front door open, Taylor said. She called CPD at 6:15 a.m. to report her child missing.

When Columbus investigators discovered Williams could be in Phenix City, they called in Taylor’s office to assist in the case. The two departments will continue working the case together until it goes to trial, Taylor said.

“It’s a sad time to have to speak about a 5 year old ...who absolutely did nothing wrong. It’s sad,” Taylor said. “The Columbus Police Department and my office has done a lot of work in a short period of time. ... There’s a lot of details that I’m not willing to disclose at this time because of the urgency in this case and potential other folks that we may be looking into as suspects or offenders alongside Mr. Williams.”

Alongside CPD Assistant Chief Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick and the Russell County District Attorney’s office, Taylor said Williams has a history of child abuse allegations.

In 2009, he was charged with abuse of children in Phenix City but was acquitted of charges in 2012. He faced a similar charge in Columbus, but Taylor said he was not sure of the outcome of that case.

Story continues

Williams also was identified as a suspect in the death of a 1 year old in Alaska, but was never charged due to lack of evidence, Taylor said.

Initial investigations show Williams and Kamarie’s mother did know each other, Taylor said.

This story will be updated.