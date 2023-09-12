Man faces capital murder charge in Fort Worth robbery-shooting death of 18-year-old

A 19-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Aug. 28 shooting death of John Paul Morin, 18, according to Fort Worth police records.

Fernando Fajardo-Martinez, who was booked into the city jail Monday night, faces a charge of capital murder. Police have said multiple people broke into Morin’s home and attempted to rob him. After shooting Morin, the assailants left the house in the 3600 block of College Avenue and fled the scene in a light-colored vehicle, investigators said.

Morin died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Star-Telegram has requested a copy of the arrest warrant affidavit detailing why police suspect Fajardo-Martinez’s involvement in Morin’s death.

No other arrests have been announced in the case.

The victim’s family organized a fundraiser and are looking to raise $10,000 to help cover the funeral costs for Morin, whose family called him “Peezy.”

A family member, Selsa Morin, wrote on the Give A Hand fundraising site that John Paul was a “very lovable brother, son, and grandson.”

“A very caring person he loved to play video games, swimming, football, and was always there to help any one... if you know peezy then you would know the laughter and memories he left behind,” Selsa Morin wrote on the fundraiser page.

Of the $10,000 goal, $3,955 had been raised by Tuesday afternoon.