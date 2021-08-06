Man faces capital murder charge in July 13 shooting

Aug. 6—A man was apprehended in Texas and charged with capital murder in the death of a 21-year-old Decatur man after a shooting on July 13 in Decatur, according to police.

Keondrick Tyrek Boyd was detained by U.S. Marshals near Fort Worth in the slaying of Rodney Fossett. Fossett was shot the evening of July 13 at Summer Courtyard Apartments in Southwest Decatur. Fossett suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He died at the hospital on Thursday, police spokesperson Irene Cardenas-Martinez said in a news release.

Boyd is in the Tarrant County Jail awaiting extradition to the Morgan County Jail, where he will be held with no bail.