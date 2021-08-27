Man faces charge in Janesville motorcycle-car crash death

Aug. 26—JANESVILLE — A Janesville man faces a felony charge in a July 30 traffic crash that killed a Janesville motorcyclist.

Mon Thong, 37, of 2323 Harvard Drive, No. 26, Janesville, is charged in Rock County Court with driving while revoked, causing death. The charge carries a maximum penalty of six years in the prison system.

According to the criminal complaint, Thong was driving an SUV that collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of Court and Pearl streets.

Motorcycle driver Steven L. Pignato, 52, was flown to University Hospital in Madison, where he was pronounced dead Aug. 3, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner's Department.

Pignato, the father of three, was an engineer for the Union Pacific Railroad and was president of the Brothers in Chain's Motorcycle Club, according to his obituary.

Pignato's motorcycle was headed west on Court Street when the eastbound SUV turned left into the path of the motorcycle, according to the complaint.

Another eastbound driver told police that he and the motorcycle had a green light.

Thong told police he was almost through the intersection when the motorcycle hit the rear of his vehicle at high speed, according to the complaint.

Thong and a passenger, the vehicle's owner, were not injured.

Pignato suffered a severe injury to the head, the complaint indicates. The police report stated he was not wearing a helmet.

Division of Motor Vehicles records showed Thong's driving license had been revoked indefinitely in 2006, according to the complaint.

A preliminary hearing is set for Monday.