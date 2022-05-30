Man faces charges in 2020 automobile chase

May 30—A man from Dallas County was being held in custody Wednesday in the Hunt County Detention Center on charges of causing a high speed chase between Greenville and East Dallas in November 2020 in which a small child was inside the vehicle.

Abel Vasquez, 25, was being held in lieu of a total of $175,000 bond on one count each of abandoning/endangering a child by criminal negligence and evading arrest/detention with a vehicle.

The charges were in relation to two indictments issued sealed by the Hunt County grand jury in December 2021.

Vasquez was also being held locally on an unspecified charge out of Dallas County.

The Greenville Police Department issued a statement following the chase, indicating a helicopter out of Dallas assisted the department in the pursuit of a black Lexus sedan, which was reported to be traveling at high speeds westbound on Interstate 30.

The chase reportedly began with a traffic stop in Greenville around midnight, and ended in Dallas at around 1 a.m. on Nov. 2, 2020.

The pursuit traveled northbound on Highway 635 before traveling through the vicinity of Oates and La Prada, traveling the wrong way during the pursuit on one occasion. Eventually the vehicle came to a stop on its own. A small girl was in the backseat of the Lexus during the chase,

Both the driver and passenger were placed into custody.

Vasquez, 24, and Sadie Rodriguez, also of Dallas, were each charged with one count of abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger of body injury and possession of marijuana of less than two ounces.

The status of any charges pending against Rodriguez out of Dallas County was not known as of this week.