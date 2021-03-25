Man Faces Charges for 6 Anti-Asian Attacks in Neighborhood

York police arrested a 33-year-old man connected to a string of attacks against Asians in Markham, Ontario on Monday. Arjun Choudhari was found to be connected to a series of anti-Asian attacks that happened between January and March, according to York Regional Police. The authorities responded to a call of an assault in Pillar Rock Crescent on March 16 where a man struck an Asian woman in the back with an object while walking. During the investigation, authorities discovered the same suspect was responsible for five other attacks in the area. The suspect allegedly spit on one of his victims and intentionally bumped another while walking down the street, Global News reported. Since all victims were of Asian descent, investigators believe the attacks were all racially-motivated. “I feel scared a bit because my kids take the bus on their own,” Tao Deng, a resident in the area, said. “York Regional Police is aware hate-motivated incidents are often not reported and want to assure our community that we take these incidents seriously and investigate all reports received,” the York Regional Police said in a statement. “We strongly encourage residents to report any incident they believe may be motivated by hate, racism or discrimination.” Choudhari has been charged on assault with a weapon, three counts of assault and two counts of criminal harassment. He made a court appearance on Tuesday and was placed in custody until Friday. Markham Mayor Frank Scarpitti condemned the attack, adding he was "deeply disturbed and disgusted" by the incidents, CP24 reported. “Markham is home to… one of the largest Chinese diasporas in Canada. One person’s actions do not reflect our community,” Scarpitti said. “All of us stand in support of our Asian community when they face hate and discrimination.” Those who may have information on the attacks are urged to contact police at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7541 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS. Feature Image via Global News

Story continues

Enjoy this content? Read more from NextShark!

Major AAPI Orgnization Endorses Joe Biden and The Yang Gang Are LIVID

Chill Asian Man Gives Away Pack of Toilet Paper at Costco in U.K.

Over 300,000 Indians March on Capital to Protest Controversial Laws

Washington ER Doctor Fired After Calling Out Hospital For Not Protecting Staff From COVID-19