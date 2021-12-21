Man faces charges of attempted murder after being removed from Ceres bar, police say

A Modesto man faces charges including three counts of attempted murder for allegedly trying to run people down with his car outside a Ceres bar last week.

Carlos Mejia, 23, remained in custody at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center on Tuesday morning, with bail set at more than $1.5 million.

Just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Ceres police responded to the area of Fourth Street and El Camino Avenue on a report that a driver had run away after crashing into a pole.

Officers determined Mejia had been in a physical fight inside the Rusty Nail Cocktail Lounge on the 3000 block of Fourth Street and was escorted out of the business, according to a media report from Sgt. Keith Griebel.

He then got into his silver Nissan Versa and drove it north on the sidewalk in front of the bar, attempting to strike security personnel and patrons, Griebel said. “Carlos narrowly missed several people before the Nissan collided with a pole at Lawrence Street,” the sergeant wrote.

Mejia was found by officers and positively identified as the suspect, Griebel said. He was booked into jail on charges that also include vandalism and driving without a license.