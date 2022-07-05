Man faces new charges in Bossier Parish kidnapping that led to officer-involved shooting

A man arrested in connection with a kidnapping about a week ago now faces additional charges, authorities said Tuesday.

A man told deputies June 26 that he was kidnapped at gunpoint by Marcus Thomas, 47, of Elm Grove, and released shortly afterward, according to the Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office. Deputies began a search for Thomas, which led to a foot chase around the victim's home.

Thomas then procured a gun and deputies shot him once in the hand and once in the leg, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He was treated for injuries authorities described as not life-threatening.

The Sheriff's Office said Tuesday that Thomas faces additional charges stemming from the incident, including five counts of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated flight from an officer.

He had been charged earlier with one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of illegal carrying of a weapon during a crime of violence and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Sheriff's Office. Thomas’ bail is set at $1 million.

