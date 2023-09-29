Man faces charges after burglary, assault in Moundville

A 29-year-old man faces multiple charges in connection with a burglary and assault in Moundville early Friday morning.

Tuscaloosa police charged Nicholas Lynch, 29 with one count of attempted murder, two counts of third-degree assault, first-degree domestic violence-burglary and aggravated animal cruelty, said Capt. Jack Kennedy, commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

Lynch was taken to the Tuscaloosa County Jail, where he is being held without bond until he can be evaluated by the court system.

At around 3:30 a.m., Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 11000 block of Greymont Boulevard, Kennedy said. The residence was occupied by a female homeowner, a male acquaintance who police believe was the homeowner's boyfriend, and her two children, both younger than 12.

He said when deputies arrived on scene, they were told that Lynch, who was identified as the female homeowner's ex-boyfriend, had forcibly broken into the residence and assaulted the occupants.

The male victim had been stabbed several times during the altercation resulting in non-life threatening injuries. Kennedy said the children were also assaulted at some point, resulting in minor injuries. Both adult victims had left the residence without the children.

He said deputies soon arrived, cleared the residence and were able to locate both children, who were hiding in different parts of the house and found that the suspect was missing. Deputies then discovered that the family dog had also been killed.

After clearing and securing the residence, the suspect’s vehicle was located a short distance away, where he had presumably parked it in order to approach the residence on foot, Kennedy said. A perimeter was organized and deputies utilized canine and aerial drone assets, as well as sending an IPAWS (Integrated Public Alert and Warning System) notification to the surrounding area. The drone unit was able to locate Lynch hiding in a wooded area, and deputies and investigators converged and took him into custody.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit responded and assumed command of the investigation.

After the investigation, Lynch was arrested and charged.

