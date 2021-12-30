Man faces charges in connection to double homicide outside Famous Dave's restaurant in Branson

A Branson man is facing charges connected to a double homicide outside of a restaurant earlier this year.

Two people were reportedly shot outside of Famous Dave's restaurant on Highway 76 in May 29.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was taken to the hospital and died hours later. The victims were Krystle L. Buhl, 38, of Forsyth, and Richard A. McMahan, 39, of Merriam Woods.

Miguel Angel Melendez-Torres, 34, has been named in the case.

A probable cause revealed details surrounding the incident. Melendez-Torres approached a vehicle occupied by Buhl and McMahan, who had gotten off work from Famous Dave's.

Melendez-Torres demanded money from them. After a short argument where no money was produced, he allegedly shot both victims in the head.

A Geo-fence warrant, which allows law enforcement to search databases of mobile devices, was obtained and found Melendez-Torres along with another unnamed individual in the area.

Prior to the murders, Melendez-Torres and the other person were believed to be responsible for an armed robbery that took place a few days before on Pacific Street.

Warrants were issued for the pair, with Melendez-Torres arrested in Boston, Massachusetts and the other in St. Augustine, Florida.

In mid-December, the unnamed person and their legal counsel met with law enforcement. They explained that Melendez-Torres and they were short on rent money.

The pair had planned to rob a business owned by their neighbors when they decided to not go through with it. Instead, they drove around looking for someone to rob.

After returning home, they argued. Melendez-Torres left and would "walk around until he found someone to rob." The unnamed person saw that Melendez-Torres left his phone and followed him into the parking lot of Kings Castle, which connects with Famous Dave's.

They continued arguing "about money and relationship issues" as they walked around the parking lot when Melendez-Torres told them "to go home; he would take care of it" before walking away. The other individual then heard a loud conversation — including Melendez-Torres' voice — before he said, "don't do it" and there were two gunshots.

Once home, Melendez-Torres was out of breath and excited. He stripped off his clothes and put them into the washing machine before taking a shower where he bathed in bleach.

The unnamed person saw several rounds of ammunition on the bed along with a black mask. They took the ammunition, put it in a bag and later gave it to their mother.

Melendez-Torres allegedly later put a handgun in the water tank of the home's de-humidifier and insisted they start drinking. He reportedly admitted to shooting two people at Famous Dave's. When he tried robbing them, they resisted. Melendez-Torres allegedly said he thought McMahan was reaching for a gun, so he shot him.

"He could not leave a witness, so he shot (Buhl) in the face and ran back to the house," court records stated.

Melendez-Torres was charged Thursday and faces two counts each of second-degree murder, first-degree attempted robbery and armed criminal action.

Torres is currently being held without bond in the Taney County Jail.

