Man faces charges when found in vehicle

Sep. 8—Crossville Police last month were dispatched to the parking lot of Burger King on N. Main St. on a report of a man in a vehicle. Problem was, it was not the man's car.

Bobby Dean Goddard, 37, Hickory Lake Lane, is now charged with auto burglary, possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The incident occurred Aug. 23 around 6 a.m., according to Ptl. Samantha Seay's report. No one else was present or charged.

When police arrived at the fast food restaurant parking lot, they found a man in a 1999 Ford Escort. A search of the suspect yielded .38 grams of a substance that field-tested positive for meth and two syringes, according to Seay's report.

Goddard will make an appearance in General Sessions Court to answer to the charges.

