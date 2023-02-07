Man faces charges in high-speed auto chase

Feb. 7—An 18-year-old Caddo Mills man was in jail Monday morning after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase Friday along I-30 and causing several automobile crashes.

Jeremiah Ray Judge was being held in lieu of $275,000 bond on one count each of aggravated assault against a public servant and evading arrest causing serious bodily injury.

Judge was seeking the appointment of an attorney to represent him on the charges. A hearing was scheduled Monday in the 354th District Court.

Hunt County Sheriff Terry Jones said one of his officers spotted Judge driving a white Dodge Charger eastbound on Interstate 30 after Judge had eluded a Greenville Police Department officer earlier Friday afternoon.

"He passed a vehicle doing about 100 miles per hour," Jones said.

The deputy initiated a pursuit and Judge reportedly struck the officer's vehicle. Jones said the deputy was not injured and the vehicle sustained minor damage.

Judge continued driving eastbound and struck two more vehicles at about the 104-mile marker of the interstate, flipping one on its side.

Jones said an occupant of one of the vehicles received a minor injury to their hand.

"Everybody looks like they were going to be okay, which is a miracle," Jones said.

The aggravated assault of a public servant charge is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from five to 99 years to life in prison.