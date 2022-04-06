Man faces charges for multiple burglaries, fires at apartment complexes

Wichita Falls firefighters responded to a two-alarm apartment fire at the Cedar Elm Apartments in August 2021.

The Wichita Falls Police Department Crimes Against Property (CAP) detectives charged a man in connection with four burglaries and fires at apartment complexes in the past 16 months.

David Wayne Cannon, 31, is in the Wichita County Jail on a total $300,000 bond for two counts of burglary of a habitation. WFPD detectives expect more charges to be filed against Cannon in the next few days.

Cannon was taken into custody Tuesday on two charges, unrelated to the burglaries. While being questioned, he admitted to the burglaries and setting the apartments on fire.

The burglaries and subsequent fires happened around Taft Boulevard, Cedar Elm Lane and Weeks Park Lane.

WFPD said the arrest is the result of a joint investigation with the CAP unit, the Special Operations Unit, the Wichita Falls Fire Department Arson investigators and the MSU Texas Police Department.

Cannon became the main person of interest in the case after he pawned items that fit the description of property that was taken during the burglaries.

A search warrant was issued at Cannon’s residence and detectives found more property that fit the description of items stolen from these apartments.

“We are extremely proud of the joint effort made by the WFPD, the WFFD, and the MSU Police Department during this successful investigation and arrest!” WFPD said in a release Wednesday.

