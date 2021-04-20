Man faces charges over alleged gunshots in Weatherly

Apr. 20—A Weatherly man faces charges after police say gunshots sounded in the borough April 12.

James J. Pollin, 33, faces felonies for possession of a firearm prohibited, receiving stolen property and firearms not to be carried without a license. He was also charged with misdemeanors for reckless endangerment and resisting arrest and summary counts of scattering rubbish and public drunkenness.

Magisterial District Judge Joseph Homanko, Weatherly, set bail at $50,000 April 12. Unable to post it, Pollin was taken to jail.

According to arrest papers:

Someone called police that morning after hearing 10 gunshots sound in the area of Hill and Laurel streets.

The officer reviewed video surveillance, which showed a man in a hooded sweatshirt walking to the area around 2:17 a.m. and leaving four minutes later. Additional video surveillance showed him walking to a home at 650 E. Main St. Then, at 2:45 a.m., police saw him walking out of the home on Main Street, heading north on Hill Street, before more shots rang out.

Police found several 9 mm rounds on the ground in the area, shot up beer cans and a plastic blue barrel with bullet holes in it.

Officers went to the home on East Main Street. Pollin answered the door but refused to talk about the gunshots or give his name, so they detained him. He resisted arrest, but was eventually brought to the police station, where he told police he was on probation and let them know where they could find the gun in his house. The loaded Taurus 9 mm and the sweatshirt were found in his bedroom.

Pollin said he was helping a friend clean out a house on Tunnel Road in White Haven when he found several guns, taking the Taurus without the owner's consent.

A breath test showed positive for alcohol when Pollin was taken into custody that morning.

Contact the writer:

achristman@standardspeaker.com; 570-501-3584