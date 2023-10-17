Man faces charges after recording teen in the shower: Spring Garden Township Police

Police allege a Spring Garden Township man secretly video recorded his housemates, including a teenager, as they showered in the home.

Enrique Acevedo Rojas, 58, of the 1000 block of Lancaster Avenue, has been charged with photographing, filming or depicting on a computer a child under the age of 18 in nudity, child pornography, and invasion of privacy.

He was committed to York County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail, according to court records.

Teen found the camera device in the shower

A 16-year-old girl found the camera above the shower of the bathroom on Sept. 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The teen alerted an adult woman, who ripped out the device with a power cord that was plugged into an outlet above the ceiling. She called police.

The woman told police that she and children under the age of 18 live in the house with Acevedo Rojas, who is the property owner, the affidavit states.

She told police that Acevedo Rojas has several cameras on the outside of the property, and he uses his cell phone to check them. He also has carpentry experience, the affidavit states.

Videos found on homeowner's phone

Police impounded Acevedo Rojas's cell phone and the video camera, the affidavit states.

Authorities conducted a digital forensic examination of the phone and found multiple videos of the teen and the woman in the shower had been saved on it, the affidavit states.

Police say the camera was hidden in an overhead light.

