Man faces charges related to fatal shooting Wednesday in Midtown Kansas City

A 62-year-old Kansas City man faces charges related to a fatal shooting Wednesday in Midtown.

Andrew H. Bostic was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Friday.

Officers found an unresponsive man at Armour and Broadway Boulevards early Wednesday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was initially investigated as a suspicious death and then determined to be a homicide.

According to charging documents, police reviewed video surveillance from a nearby company which showed a red SUV pass the victim who was standing on the southwest corner of the intersection. The driver and the victim had an altercation.

A probable cause statement said Bostic told police he believed the man was trying to get into his vehicle and he fired a warning shot.

Police located Bostic, the owner of the the vehicle, by reviewing city traffic cameras and license plate reader data.

Court records did not list an attorney for Bostic as of Friday afternoon.

The man’s death was the 154th homicide reported in 2022 in Kansas City. This year is on track to be the city’s second deadliest year on record.