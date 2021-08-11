Man faces charges after report to DCF

Aug. 11—A 6-year-old girl told a state Department of Children and Families investigative social worker that a 24-year-old relative kissed her three or four times "in the mouth" at her Glastonbury home and tried to pull down her pants, although she wouldn't let him, police say.

The girl's mother also told the DCF investigator that the girl had told her of sexual touching through clothing by the relative, according to an affidavit by Glastonbury police Detective David Hoover.

The relative, John K. Vigil, who has listed an address of 61 Madison Road, told police, however, that he had had no physical contact with the girl during the period at issue, June 3 to June 13, Hoover reported. Vigil said he had only waved hello and goodbye to the girl and had never even hugged her, according to the detective.

But the girl's mother told the DCF investigator, Janira Rodriguez, that Vigil had told a different story when she confronted him about her daughter's accusations, threatening to call police if he didn't tell the truth.

In that conversation, Vigil admitted to having kissed the girl twice and having tried to pull down her pants although he said the girl wouldn't let him, according to the mother. Vigil denied the sexual touching through clothing that the girl had described, according to her mother.

ATTEMPTED ASSAULT CHARGE

DEFENDANT: JOHN K. VIGIL, 24, WHO HAS LISTED AN ADDRESS OF 61 MADISON ROAD IN GLASTONBURY

CHARGES: RISK OF INJURY TO A CHILD, ATTEMPTED FOURTH-DEGREE SEXUAL ASSAULT

STATUS: FREE ON $35,000 BOND; NEXT DUE SEPT. 2 IN MANCHESTER SUPERIOR COURT

The conversation took place at the back door of the family's house because Vigil didn't want to speak in front of the girl's father, according to the mother.

Vigil is charged with risk of injury to a child and attempted fourth-degree sexual assault, court records show. Because of the girl's age, both counts are felonies, with the risk charge carrying five to 20 years in prison and the attempted fourth-degree sexual assault charge carrying up to five years behind bars.

Vigil was arrested last week and is free on $35,000 bond, records show.

Attempts to reach Vigil for comment have been unsuccessful.

Hoover's affidavit makes clear that prosecutors will face significant hurdles in the case.

The detective reported that the girl's parents refused to consent to a forensic interview with her, which is a standard part of child sexual-assault investigations. He added that "there was no participation with police" by the girl's family, including a refusal by her mother to give a sworn statement to police.

Instead, the detective based his arrest warrant affidavit on what he called "credible information" obtained from the DCF investigation.

