Man faces charges after September one-vehicle crash

Apr. 7—CADILLAC — A Grosse Pointe Park man turned himself in at the Wexford County jail Wednesday, seven months after he and his wife were in a one-vehicle highway crash that sent them both to the hospital.

Thomas Frederick McCormick, 75, was driving westbound with his wife on M-115 near Clam Lake Township on Sept. 3. At about 2:45 p.m., his vehicle, a 2019 Chrysler Pacifica, allegedly veered into oncoming traffic and hit a tree.

The incident was caught on a state trooper's in-car camera, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police.

He and his wife were sent to Munson Hospital in Cadillac. Later, his wife, also 75, was transferred to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City due to the severity of her injuries, according to the press release.

Police issued a warrant for McCormick's arrest March 17.

After he arrived at the jail, he was arraigned Wednesday on charges of operating a vehicle while his license was suspended, revoked, or denied, causing serious harm; and a moving violation causing serious impairment of a body function.

That latter charge is punishable up to 93 days imprisonment or a maximum fine of $500, according to the Michigan Vehicle Code.

McCormick is next scheduled to appear in court April 18, according to the state police.