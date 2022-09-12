Man faces charges after shooting Sunday night in Port Royal that left 1 wounded, police say

A Seabrook man faces felony charges after a shooting Sunday night in Port Royal that left at least one person wounded, according to the Port Royal Police Department.

Jaquavious Washington, 23, was charged with discharging a firearm within town limits and unlawful carry of a gun, jail records show.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, an officer from the Port Royal Police Department heard one shot fired near the Parker’s Convenience Store on Ribaut Road, officials said in a press release. When the officer got there, he saw two cars trying to leave the scene and stopped one of them.

Washington was in that vehicle and was allegedly involved in “an altercation” with a person in the other car, police. That person was later found by police and had suffered a grazing bullet wound from the shooting. That person was “uncooperative” with the investigation, police said.

That person was not identified because he has not been charged with a crime.

As of Monday morning, Washington was still in custody at the detention center in Beaufort.

