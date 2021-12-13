Man faces charges after single-vehicle crash Sunday in Grand Forks

Dec. 13—A crash Sunday evening, Dec. 12, in Grand Forks has resulted in charges against a man from Wadena, Minnesota.

According to a report from the Grand Forks Police Department, Kyle Taggart has been cited for DUI, leaving the scene, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say Taggart lost control of a Lincoln Navigator at 1500 17th Ave. South, at 9:03 p.m. The vehicle ran up a snow bank, hit a guide wire and a fence and came to rest on its side. The police report says Taggart and a passenger fled, but were found nearby.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash to call 701-787-8000.