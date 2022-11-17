Man faces charges after stealing $60K from Jewish Association on Aging, police say

A Pittsburgh man is locked up in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment after he was charged with multiple felony forgery and theft charges.

Police say Marc Peagler stole nearly $60,000 from the Jewish Association on Aging (JAA). The association provides care and many different types of services to seniors who are Jewish.

According to court documents, Peagler worked for the Jewish Association on Aging where he hired third-party contractors to do maintenance and approved invoices. Police say Peagler created a fake LLC and over the course of three years, he billed the JAA for work that was never done and cashed in nearly tens of thousands of dollars in checks for personal use.

In court documents, the JAA became suspicious when so much contracting work was being billed during the height of the pandemic when everything was on lockdown. When they checked the Lowes credit card balance, the purchases did not match those for any JAA facilities.

Peagler is no stranger to the police. He was arrested last year for multiple sex crimes against children. He is actually scheduled to go on trial for those charges in two weeks.

We reached out to multiple people at the Jewish Association on Aging to ask about Peagler and if they did a background check before he was hired. Nobody responded to our requests for comment.

