Man faces charges for stealing narcotics at Pasco pharmacy, police say

Police have identified and arrested a suspect in a robbery at a local pharmacy, according to the New Port Richey Police Department.

Edmund Pendleton, 50, faces charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, grand theft after police say he entered the Mass Pharmacy and used a firearm to threaten an employee for narcotic medication, according to a news release. He forced the employee to open the safe where dozens of narcotic medications were stored, police said.

Pendleton was released on bond from the Pasco County Jail.

