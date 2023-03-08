Man faces charges after stop, altercation with police

Mar. 7—A Rosedale man was jailed after a traffic stop and struggle with police, then a foot chase during which he was Tased and fell face-first into gravel, according to West Terre Haute police.

Nathan Anthony Hoffman, 34, was booked on charges of battery against a public safety official, false reporting or informing, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended within 10 years, and a warrant charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

A WTHPD officer was returning to West Terre Haute about 1:10 a.m. Friday when he saw a vehicle with a broken tail light not signal when making a turn from First Street onto Maiden Lane in Terre Haute, according to police.

As the driver did not have ID, the officer began to handcuff the man while he determined his identity, West Terre Haute police said in a Facebook posting made Tuesday.

Police said the driver spun around and grabbed the officer, eventually breaking free, and then ran through a yard toward an alley.

Police said the officer then Tased the driver from behind, and the man fell face-forward onto the ground. One Taser probe hit the man in the buttocks and one hit in the back of the head, and both embedded. Medics took the man man to Union Hospital for treatment.

An inventory of the vehicle prior to towing turned up a wallet, leading to the identification of Hoffman as the driver, police said. A check also revealed an active Vigo County warrant for felon in possession of a firearm, as well as a suspended license.

Also found in the vehicle were baggies of suspected marijuana and a white powdery substance that tested positive for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

WTHPD was told Hoffman would need to be transported by ambulance to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for facial injuries suffered when he fell after being Tased. He was later picked up at Methodist by WTHPD and brought back to Vigo County for booking.