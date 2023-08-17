Man faces charges he swung knife at two people at Aiken-area motel

Aug. 17—An Aiken man is facing charges after two people said he swung a knife at them in a room at the Days Inn off Interstate 20's Exit 22.

Aiken County sheriff's deputy A. Dailey reports two people told him that Quarmaine Marquise Jones had approached them asking for a phone charger late Wednesday night. The deputy said the people told him Jones entered their room without permission and pulled a knife out once he was in the room.

Both said Jones swung the knife and left when one of them pointed a BB gun at him, Dailey wrote in the incident report.

Dailey said Jones was not on scene when deputies arrived, but he came back shortly thereafter. Dailey said Jones handed over a black knife when asked by the deputy if he had any weapons.

The deputy said Jones fled before a safety pat down could be conducted. Dailey added Jones was apprehended after he scaled a fence, tried to run up the Interstate 20 on-ramp and turned back toward the deputies.

Dailey said Jones denied pulling the knife on the two people and said he had no contact with the two people other than saying hey in the hallways.

Jones, 30, was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder and one count each of first-degree burglary and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Attempted murder is a felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison. First-degree burglary is a felony punishable by up to life in prison. Possession of a weapon during a violent crime carries an additional five-year term in prison if the person accused isn't sentenced to death or life without parole.

Bond information was not available as of 4:20 p.m. Thursday.