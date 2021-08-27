Man faces charges after vehicle falls 50 feet into ravine

Aug. 26—A Spring City area man is being charged with felony counts after a bizarre incident that led to his vehicle being found at the bottom of a 50-foot ravine Monday night. Authorities learned the crash occurred two days before they were contacted about the incident.

Jonathan N. Burchard, 35, 238 Piney Knob Rd., is charged with burglary, reckless endangerment, vandalism and criminal trespassing in connection with the incident. Warrants have not been served, the report indicates.

Cumberland County sheriff's deputies were notified an ambulance had been requested for a man experiencing a diabetic emergency off Old Hwy. 28. The report also included that there may have been a vehicle crash involved in the incident.

Cpl. Mitchell Ward was one of the deputies responding to the call and wrote that he was flagged down by a motorist who reported a white pickup truck had crashed in a cave on preservation land.

Ward continued to the scene and moments later was flagged down by the driver of a second vehicle who told him the driver would take him to the patient. The man, identified as Burchard, was found in a camper in the 8600 block of Old Hwy. 28.

The man complained of head pain and was taken to Cumberland Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The woman who was with Burchard then directed the deputy to Southeast Cave Conservancy land where the officer was met by managers of the property.

Ward was taken to the front gate which had been knocked down by a vehicle. Truck parts were found at the scene of the gate crash. The deputy was then taken about a mile and a half into the woods where a truck was found in the bottom of a ravine on its top.

The woman who was in the pickup with the suspect when the event unfolded provided a statement to deputies and warrants were filed.

Burchard's condition is not known at press time.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com