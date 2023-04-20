Man faces charges in weekend stabbing at Foxwoods

Apr. 19—A 25-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday in New London Superior Court on charges he repeatedly stabbed a fellow restaurant employee Saturday at Foxwoods Resort Casino.

Eduardo "Eddie" Guilbert IV, whose address is listed in court documents as 59 Coachman Pike, on the Mashantucket Pequot reservation, was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of first-degree assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

Superior Court Judge Ernest Green Jr. ordered Guilbert held on a $300,000 bond and ordered him to have no contact with the victim, whose name has not been made public.

The victim, a cook at Caputo Trattoria restaurant, suffered life-threatening knife wounds, and was stabbed in the neck, chest, abdomen and arms, police reports show. State prosecutors said Wednesday the victim remains hospitalized and on a ventilator.

The case was investigated by the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Police Department. On Tuesday, a spokesman for the department described the incident as an "altercation" that left one person hospitalized. A statement issued Wednesday by Mashantucket Police Chief Joseph Brooks III describes Guilbert as a Norwich resident.

The arrest warrant affidavit shows officers were called to the restaurant at 12:58 p.m. Saturday for a reported stabbing. Guilbert, who was working as a food runner at the restaurant, had fled the scene before police arrived.

One female witness told police the victim had made lunch for staff at the restaurant as a treat and while cleaning up the kitchen she had turned to see Guilbert holding what looked like a steak knife. The witness yelled "what are you doing?" as Guilbert repeatedly stabbed the victim, the warrant states. The witness said she did not hear any words exchanged between Guilbert and the victim prior to the stabbing.

Police found a bloodied stainless steel knife in a kitchen sink in the restaurant.

During an investigation, police used video surveillance footage to track Guilbert's movements after the stabbing. The footage showed him leaving the casino from an employee entrance and walking down an access road towards Mushee Machauq Road. A state police K9 team was called in to help track Guilbert.

Police said they later learned Guilbert entered the Great Cedar parking garage and flagged down a motorist driving a silver vehicle. The vehicle left Foxwoods property.

Police said Guilbert walked into the lobby of the Mashantucket police department on Tuesday and turned himself in.

Guilbert is scheduled to return to court May 9. He has a criminal history that includes two misdemeanors: driving with a suspended license and failure to appear in court.

